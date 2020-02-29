Previous
Iremongers Pond by oldjosh
Photo 1762

Iremongers Pond

The water level in the river Trent is still very high so thus affecting the pond. On the right is the high wall part of the Wilford Village flood defences
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

