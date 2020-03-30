Sign up
Photo 1784
Three Robins and a Blackbird
The top two robins were sitting in bushes either side of the path not far from me, the third robin was beside the path a little in front of me and the blackbird a short way beyond the robin. A fourth robin was singing nearby.
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Tags
birds
,
robins
,
blackbirds
