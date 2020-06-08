Sign up
I had a long circular walk from home today. From here it was all down hill, I live somewhere down in the valley hidden by the trees.
https://365project.org/oldjosh/365/2020-06
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Margaret Snell
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
