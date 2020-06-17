Sign up
Photo 1857
Raining
Heavy rain beating against my front door, I got wet wet just taking this shot
17th June 2020
17th Jun 20
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
6240
photos
17
followers
13
following
Tags
weather
,
rain
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that is wet - it was pretty damp here but not like this!
July 8th, 2020
