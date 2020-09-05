Previous
Next
Owls 2 by oldjosh
Photo 1895

Owls 2

Little John and Rock Chic
For more owls see https://365project.org/oldjosh/365/2020-09-05
Late summer saw the arrival of a variety of owls to Nottingham City Center. These exotic birds are brightening up the streets and bringing enjoyment the people at this difficult time. Are they migrating birds or will they remain? time will tell.
I am informed by two reliable sources (the city council and the Tourist Information Center) that there are 10 different species. This has not been confirmed by the RSPB.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
519% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise