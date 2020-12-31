Sign up
Photo 1899
Icey Pool
Another cold, frosty and sunny day,this pool is the marshy area of Whitemoor Nature Reserve a small area not far from my home
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Margaret Snell
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
COOLPIX P900
31st December 2020 2:51pm
ice
winter
ponds
