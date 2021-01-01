Sign up
Photo 1900
Winter
A bleak day in Vernon Park
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
6392
photos
17
followers
11
following
520% complete
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
1900
1897
3108
3109
1898
3110
1899
1900
3111
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
1st January 2021 4:34pm
Tags
reflections
,
winter
,
parks
,
ponds
,
vernon park
