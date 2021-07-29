Sign up
Photo 1978
Peace Pole
Stoney Wood
Inside are carved 'May peace prevail on Earth' outside on the two flat sloping sides the same words are carved in French and German
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew's project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
