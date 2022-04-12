Previous
First Ducklings by oldjosh
First Ducklings

on the river Leen, I watched as they tried to follow mum up the bank, some slipped or rolled back down but eventually they all made it and snuggled under mum's wings
12th April 2022

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
