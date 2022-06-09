Previous
Next
Broadmarsh Clearance of Rubble by oldjosh
Photo 2215

Broadmarsh Clearance of Rubble

Most of the meatal has be removed and the mountains of crushed concrete are being removed.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
606% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise