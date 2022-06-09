Sign up
Photo 2215
Broadmarsh Clearance of Rubble
Most of the meatal has be removed and the mountains of crushed concrete are being removed.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Views
2
Album
Taken
9th June 2022 9:34am
