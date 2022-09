Rescue of the Water Snail

it was floating upside down on Iremongers ponds A a young boy and his grandfather rescued it, The boy liked the shell and wanted to take the snail out so he could to keep it. granddad explained that the shell was the snails home, and needed it for protection. After further conversation about it the boy went off to find a stone, the snail attached itself to it. I too this photo just before he put it back into the pond.