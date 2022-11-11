Previous
Next
Old Market Square by oldjosh
Photo 2310

Old Market Square

Another view of the preparations for the Christmas market and fun fair
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
632% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise