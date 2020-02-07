Previous
Next
Nottingham Light Night by oldjosh
Photo 2888

Nottingham Light Night

I was helping with candle light tours at the William Booth Birthplace Museum.
These are some of the rooms lit by candles; which for fire safety reasons are battery operated ones.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
791% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise