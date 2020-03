My Garden

Due to adverse weather conditions and other commitments I haven't done anything in the garden for months.

January I eventually planted my spring bulbs, I now have some snowdrops coming into flower

I have bought some new bigger containers to replace some broken ones and lots of the small ones.

Top Left how it was, Top right a work in progress. bottom I moved the raspberry blackberry bush to the other side of the garden where they will get a little more sunshine