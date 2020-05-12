Previous
Geese and Swans by oldjosh
Photo 2982

Geese and Swans

These are last years cygnets, they had all been sleeping on the bank of the pond until the male swan chased them, the geese took there offspring onto the bank out of the way of the conflict.. The male swan did not leave the water.
12th May 2020 12th May 20

