Photo 3019
Reflections after the Rain
After heavy rain this road always floods, I liked the reflection of the footbridge over the tram stop
18th June 2020
18th Jun 20
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew's project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
6244
photos
17
followers
13
following
827% complete
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
3017
1365
3018
1857
3019
1858
1859
3020
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
18th June 2020 7:01pm
Tags
sky
,
reflections
,
trees
,
clouds
,
bridges
