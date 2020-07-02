Sign up
Photo 3033
Purdy
Waiting patiently while her master and I talk. I have met them several times on my walks during lock-down
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew's project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
2nd July 2020 6:34pm
Tags
animals
,
dogs
