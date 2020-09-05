Ay Up Duck and Carousowl
For more owls see https://365project.org/oldjosh/2013/2020-09-05
Late summer saw the arrival of a variety of owls to Nottingham City Center. These exotic birds are brightening up the streets and bringing enjoyment the people at this difficult time. Are they migrating birds or will they remain? time will tell.
I am informed by two reliable sources (the city council and the Tourist Information Center) that there are 10 different species. This has not been confirmed by the RSPB.