Christmas Bird - Long Tailed Tit by oldjosh
Photo 3104

Christmas Bird - Long Tailed Tit

A lovely cold sunny day so I had a walk round a small local nature reserve and watched these tits.
I then remembered that on Christmas day I had also watched long-tailed tits and uploaded a photo of one.

See https://365project.org/oldjosh/365/2019-12-25
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
