Photo 3104
Christmas Bird - Long Tailed Tit
A lovely cold sunny day so I had a walk round a small local nature reserve and watched these tits.
I then remembered that on Christmas day I had also watched long-tailed tits and uploaded a photo of one.
See
https://365project.org/oldjosh/365/2019-12-25
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
6381
photos
17
followers
11
following
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
25th December 2020 3:25pm
Tags
birds
,
long tailed tit
