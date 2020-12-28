Previous
A Grey Wet Day by oldjosh
A Grey Wet Day

The rain eased late this afternoon so I ventured out to buy some milk taking a round about route to the garage. I had just crossed the bridge and as usual after rain the road was flooded.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Margaret Snell

oldjosh
