Photo 3107
A Grey Wet Day
The rain eased late this afternoon so I ventured out to buy some milk taking a round about route to the garage. I had just crossed the bridge and as usual after rain the road was flooded.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
Margaret Snell
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew's project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Tags
reflections
,
puddle
,
basford
