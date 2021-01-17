Sign up
Photo 3127
Vernon Park
Reflections on a grey day
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
0
0
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
6431
photos
17
followers
11
following
856% complete
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3124
3125
1912
1913
3126
3127
1390
1914
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
17th January 2021 3:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
parks
,
vernon park
