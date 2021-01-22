Previous
Narrow House by oldjosh
Narrow House

today I walked to Bulwell using some streets I have never been before, seems this house has been squeezed in to fill a gap.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew's project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
