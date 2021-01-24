Sign up
Photo 3134
St Leodegarious Church.
We had a lot of snow this afternoon the first heavy snowfall for three years. I took a walk in the snow round Whitemoor Nature reserve not fat from where I live
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew's project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
24th January 2021 4:26pm
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
weather
,
trees
,
architecture
,
churches
,
nottingham
,
basford
,
saint leodegarius
