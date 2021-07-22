Previous
Big Meal by oldjosh
Big Meal

This great crested grebe caught a rather large fish, the young grebes were pecking at it as she held it.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 26th, 2021  
