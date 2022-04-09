Previous
Flight of the Swans by oldjosh
Photo 3463

Flight of the Swans

Today I had a walk beside the river Trent at Burton Joyce. The swans too off from the river, and I manage to capture them despite them being so far away.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
Sue Cooper ace
That’s a brilliant capture Margaret, well done. Fav.
April 20th, 2022  
Margaret Snell ace
@susiemc thank you Sue I was amazed at how clear the swans were, I did have to crop the picture quite a bit.
April 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
