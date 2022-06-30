Previous
St Martins Church Bilborough by oldjosh
St Martins Church Bilborough

0n a grey damp evening. It is a Grade II listed building dating from the 14th century. Iside are two recently restored murals by Evelyn Gibbs It is the oldest building in the village
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Margaret Snell

@oldjosh
