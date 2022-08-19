Sign up
Photo 3587
Todays Walk
A friend and I walked from Middleton Top on the High Peak Trail, across Middleton into Middleton village and back again
Top crossing the moor and looking back towards Middleton top
Looking down on Middleton and part of the village by the Nelson Arms
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
Margaret Snell
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Tags
landscape
,
middleton
