Todays Walk by oldjosh
Todays Walk

A friend and I walked from Middleton Top on the High Peak Trail, across Middleton into Middleton village and back again
Top crossing the moor and looking back towards Middleton top

Looking down on Middleton and part of the village by the Nelson Arms
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
