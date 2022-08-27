Saxilby

today I visited this village in Lincolnshire. It has a long history, interesting buildings and very friendly and helpful residents, a place that makes you want to return or even live there.



The photos show

St, Botolph's Church, it has indications of various architectural styles covering 900 years. Not far from the church is

'The Tree' a place where villagers arrange to meet each other.

Saxilby Waterfront. This is Fossdyke built by the Romans around 100 AD making it the oldest canal in England. It links Lincoln to the river Trent at Torksey