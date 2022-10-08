Cromford - Leawood Pumphouse

An 1849 stationary steam pumping engine used to pump water from the river Derwent into the Cromford canal.

The pumphouse is owned and maintained by Derbyshire County Council The Pump is restored and operated by a small group of volunteers who maintain the boilers and engine in working order.

The engine is put into steam a few days in the year. today was the last one this year.



It was interesting watching the engine working and also watching from the tow path the water coming into the canal. The pump was in steam for 4 1/2 hour, the coal for doing so has now risen to £600.

after firing the boilers have to be cleaned by hand, rodding the 150 fire tubes of soot and removing the ash. The ash is used to fill in the puddles on the towpath