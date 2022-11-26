Sign up
Photo 3686
Christmas Sale
Today I helped at the Salvation Army in the Meadows in Nottingham
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew's project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
7774
photos
17
followers
11
following
3679
3680
3681
3682
3683
3684
3685
3686
3683
3684
2321
1765
2322
3685
3686
1766
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
26th November 2022 11:47am
Tags
christmas
,
toys
