Photo 3689
Christmas Celebrations
starting early, getting it in before the rush. The ladies meeting I attend at the Salvation Army on Monday afternoons had afternoon tea with live music and.....
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
0
0
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Views
8
365
10th December 2022 9:40am
View Info
View All
Public
View
