Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3765
Melbourne Parish Church
St Michael with St Mary's
The building dates from around 1138 and has been described as one of the finest Norman Churches in the country. It is one of two churches in Derbyshire to have a peal of twelve bells.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
7957
photos
18
followers
11
following
1031% complete
View this month »
3758
3759
3760
3761
3762
3763
3764
3765
Latest from all albums
1803
2387
3762
2388
3763
3764
2389
3765
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
4th March 2023 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
melbourne
,
buildings
,
architecture
,
churches
,
memorials
,
derbyshire
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close