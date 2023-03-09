Previous
Descent on the Pond by oldjosh
Descent on the Pond

Every year around nesting time the male swan gets aggressive usually towards the Canada geese; but today it took a particular dislike to this one greylag goose and chased it all round the pond
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Margaret Snell

oldjosh
