Previous
Next
South View, Draycott by oldjosh
Photo 3772

South View, Draycott

Many houses in the village have plaques on them these were homes of people who, in whatever capacity, served in WW
Here 3 family members volunteered with the Red Cross. The blue one is for a son? killed in action
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
1033% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise