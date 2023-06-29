Previous
Next
Before and After by oldjosh
Photo 3835

Before and After

The spring flowers in these pots needed to be replaced
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
1051% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise