Photo 3901
Another Wet Day
View from my doorstep, I didn't go out today
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Photo Details
Tags
weather
,
trees
,
rain
,
basford
close