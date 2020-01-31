Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1305
Bristol - Merchant Seaman's Memorial
Merchant Navy Association Bristol
This memorial is a tribute to all seafarers who sailed to and from Bristol throughout the ages.
Unveiled by HRH the Princess Royal 21st May 2001
Eternal Father strong to save.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
5924
photos
18
followers
13
following
357% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Now and Then
Taken
13th September 2019 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seats
,
bristol
,
memorials
