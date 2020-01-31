Previous
Bristol - Merchant Seaman's Memorial by oldjosh
Bristol - Merchant Seaman's Memorial

Merchant Navy Association Bristol
This memorial is a tribute to all seafarers who sailed to and from Bristol throughout the ages.
Unveiled by HRH the Princess Royal 21st May 2001
Eternal Father strong to save.
