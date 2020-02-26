Previous
Ellesmere Port - Cheshire by oldjosh
Photo 1330

Ellesmere Port - Cheshire

originally built by the river Mersey at the entrance to the Ellesmere Canal. The Building of the Manchester ship canal blocked ot its connection to the Mersey.
It is home to the National Waterways Museum

