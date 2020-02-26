Sign up
Ellesmere Port - Cheshire
originally built by the river Mersey at the entrance to the Ellesmere Canal. The Building of the Manchester ship canal blocked ot its connection to the Mersey.
It is home to the National Waterways Museum
other villages signs can be found at
https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2017-04
https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2018-05
http://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2019-01-01
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
Tags
cheshire
,
village signs
,
ellesmere port
,
town signs
