Photo 1356
My Garden 24
one robin and two sparrows
Although I have feeders in my garden for years, birds have been few. I now have a pairs of robins, blackbirds and sparrows that visit everyday. The wood pigeons and squirrel continue to visit, a magpie also made a visit
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
0
0
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
6125
photos
16
followers
13
following
371% complete
Views
3
Album
Now and Then
Taken
24th April 2020 8:55am
Tags
birds
,
sparrows
,
robins
