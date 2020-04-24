Previous
Next
My Garden 24 by oldjosh
Photo 1356

My Garden 24

one robin and two sparrows

Although I have feeders in my garden for years, birds have been few. I now have a pairs of robins, blackbirds and sparrows that visit everyday. The wood pigeons and squirrel continue to visit, a magpie also made a visit
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
371% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise