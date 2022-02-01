Previous
Bulwell 1
Bulwell 1

I last posted any village signs in February 2020, since then with lockdowns and travel restrictions, finding any more seemed impossible.
But help was at hand, the sign erectors have been busy around Bulwell.
From the bus on my way to do my shopping I saw a new sign depicting Bulwell Market.

Another walk exploring another a path I hadn't been along, I crossed a road and found a second sign, showing the river Leen with the old bridge in the distance with fields beyond. The fields have long gone, here are the shops and the market.

https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2022-02-02

Other village signs can be found at
https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2017-04
https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2018-05
http://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2019-01
https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2020-02
1st February 2022

