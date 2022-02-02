Previous
Bulwell 2 by oldjosh
Photo 1589

Bulwell 2

another path to explore, meant a short walk along a busy road from the Tram stop. Just beyond the path was a new sign for Hucknall, when I turned round there was another Bulwell sign. The bull gorging the rock, causing the water to flow. hence the name of the village. A miniature of this picture appears on the other signs.
I spotted the fourth one from a bus on my way to explore another footpath so got off to photograph it, then had a loner walk than anticipated.
It shows the coal mine and bluebells, which grow in nearby woods. other Bulwell signs at https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2022-02-01

2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

