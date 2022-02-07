Previous
Rainworth by oldjosh
Photo 1594

Rainworth

The sign depicts the church but I did not have time to explore the whole village as there is only an hourly bus service. This is the final village on the bus route before reaching the outskirts of Mansfield whose sign has already been posted
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

