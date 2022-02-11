Sign up
Photo 1598
Selston Nottinghamshire St Helen's Church
In 2019 I discovered that Selston was to have three village signs I found one see
https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2020-02-20
Passing through Selston one day last summer I saw a new sign
but where was the third sign? Selston is spread out and has several roads leading into it so...
See
https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2022-02-12
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Now and Then
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
10th September 2021 2:19pm
Tags
churches
,
nottinghamshire
,
villages
,
village signs
,
selston
