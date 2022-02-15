Sign up
Photo 1602
Watnall
Not far from the village was Hucknall Aerodrome a former RAF training depot on the sign are a Spitfire and communications tower
Other months of village signs can be found at
https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2017-04
https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2018-05
http://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2019-01
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
Views
7
7
Album
Now and Then
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
12th June 2021 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
