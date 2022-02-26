Sign up
Photo 1613
Battersea Park
the borough of Wandsworth London
The Brighter Borough but I think the sign needs a clean
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew's project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
7181
photos
18
followers
11
following
441% complete
1606
1607
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Now and Then
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
19th November 2021 11:55am
Boxplayer
ace
Ha ha, all those lovely village signs and the London one is typically filthy.
March 4th, 2022
