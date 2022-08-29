Previous
Next
Hiding by oldjosh
Photo 1699

Hiding

There were a lot of these micro moths in a grassy area of Wilford Clay Pits but they would always land on the opposite side of a blade of grass, if I moved they flew off so I could never see their upper wings so couldn't identify it,
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
466% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise