Photo 1810
Canal Side Mural 7 Nottingham and Beeston Canal
at the end of the mural is this quote, but now the canal is lined with industry and housing. but this mural brings some of the beauty back
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew's project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Now and Then
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
2nd April 2023 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
