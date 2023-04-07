Previous
Canal Side Mural 7 Nottingham and Beeston Canal by oldjosh
Canal Side Mural 7 Nottingham and Beeston Canal

at the end of the mural is this quote, but now the canal is lined with industry and housing. but this mural brings some of the beauty back
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
