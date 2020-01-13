Sign up
Photo 859
Sunset. Ukraine
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
1
1
Nadiya Bilovodenko
@olenadole
hi))) My name is Nadiya...i live in Ukraine... I'm in love with a photo ... for me it's a lifestyle ... . I'm constantly learning .... ...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365/3
Camera
CLT-L29
Taken
13th January 2020 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phone
,
sunset
,
winter
,
leica
,
amazing
,
ukraine
,
huawei
,
olenadole
,
p20
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful & moody!
January 13th, 2020
