Photo 873
Don't panic
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
1
0
Nadiya Bilovodenko
@olenadole
hi))) My name is Nadiya...i live in Ukraine... I'm in love with a photo ... for me it's a lifestyle ... . I'm constantly learning .... ...
873
photos
138
followers
182
following
239% complete
View this month »
866
867
868
869
870
871
872
873
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365/3
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leica
,
collage
,
stilllife
,
huawei
,
olenadole
Merrelyn
ace
Great message Nadiya. I'm staying calm but I have an elderly friend who depends on me to get her to medical appointments every week so I can't be at home as much as I'd like. I just have to be extremely careful.
March 21st, 2020
