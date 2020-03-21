Previous
Next
Don't panic by olenadole
Photo 873

Don't panic

21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Nadiya Bilovodenko

@olenadole
hi))) My name is Nadiya...i live in Ukraine... I'm in love with a photo ... for me it's a lifestyle ... . I'm constantly learning .... ...
239% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
Great message Nadiya. I'm staying calm but I have an elderly friend who depends on me to get her to medical appointments every week so I can't be at home as much as I'd like. I just have to be extremely careful.
March 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise