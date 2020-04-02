Sign up
Photo 878
They Stay at home, but they want to go outside
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Nadiya Bilovodenko
@olenadole
hi))) My name is Nadiya...i live in Ukraine... I'm in love with a photo ... for me it's a lifestyle ... . I'm constantly learning .... ...
Tags
phone
,
leica
,
huawei
,
olenadole
,
p20
,
sillhouett
Wendy
ace
Yes - time does pass so slowly when you are a prisoner at home!
April 2nd, 2020
